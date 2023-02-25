10 injured, 16 detained after police-BNP clash in Jhalakathi

At least 10 people, including six members of the police force, have been injured in a clash with BNP activists who were demonstrating over a 10-point list of demands in Jhalakathi.

Sixteen BNP activists were detained during the incident around 11 am at Amtala Road in front of the party office in Jhalakathi town on Saturday, said Sadar Police Station chief Md Nasir Uddin Sarkar.

According to bystanders, members of the district BNP unit began marching from the party office as part of a programme set centrally by the BNP, but they were soon obstructed by police which led to scuffles and chases.