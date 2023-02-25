10 injured, 16 detained after police-BNP clash in Jhalakathi

At least 10 people, including six members of the police force, have been injured in a clash with BNP activists who were demonstrating over a 10-point list of demands in Jhalakathi.
Sixteen BNP activists were detained during the incident around 11 am at Amtala Road in front of the party office in Jhalakathi town on Saturday, said Sadar Police Station chief Md Nasir Uddin Sarkar.
According to bystanders, members of the district BNP unit began marching from the party office as part of a programme set centrally by the BNP, but they were soon obstructed by police which led to scuffles and chases.
Police then baton-charged the demonstrators to bring things under control as BNP activists retaliated by throwing brickbats.
OC Nasir Uddin said the leaders and supporters of the BNP “intentionally” hurled brickbats towards police and injured members of the force, including a female officer, in the process.
The injured law enforcers were then rescued and admitted to Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital for treatment.
However, Rafiqul Islam, BNP’s secretary of health affairs, who took part in the programme, denied any such attack had taken place.
He said the party members briefly held a protest meeting over the 10-point demands in the face of the police’s barricade, but the police then began wielding batons, injuring many BNP leaders and supporters.
“This is not just the case in Jhalakathi. Police are carrying out attacks on BNP programmes around the country.”
He demanded the immediate release of Anisur Rahman, the Jubo Dal member secretary, and other leaders and supporters of the party.
Officer Nasir Uddin said police will take legal action against the BNP activists detained on Saturday.