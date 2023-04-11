Met Office warns heatwave to intensify, temperature may hit 42 degrees Celsius

The current heatwave sweeping through Bangladesh will likely continue for the next seven days and intensify further, pushing the mercury to 42 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

The mild to moderate heatwave, with the temperature ranging from 36-38 degrees Celsius to 38-40 degrees Celsius will continue for the next seven days, the Met Office said in a notice.

It also said that a severe heatwave with temperatures of 40-42 degrees Celsius may sweep through Rajshahi, Khulna and Dhaka divisions.