    Met Office warns heatwave to intensify, temperature may hit 42 degrees Celsius

    The current mild to moderate heatwave is likely to continue for a week and intensify further, as temperatures rise to 42 degrees Celsius

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 April 2023, 09:46 AM
    Updated : 11 April 2023, 09:46 AM

    The current heatwave sweeping through Bangladesh will likely continue for the next seven days and intensify further, pushing the mercury to 42 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

    The mild to moderate heatwave, with the temperature ranging from 36-38 degrees Celsius to 38-40 degrees Celsius will continue for the next seven days, the Met Office said in a notice.

    It also said that a severe heatwave with temperatures of 40-42 degrees Celsius may sweep through Rajshahi, Khulna and Dhaka divisions.

    “We issued the warning because the heatwave will become severe when the temperature rises to 40-42 degrees Celsius,” said meteorologist Md Monowar Hossain.

    A trough of westerly low pressure lies over West Bengal and adjoining area and the seasonal low lies over the South Bay, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

    It said the weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

    A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions and the districts of Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, and Netrokona.

    The day temperature may rise slightly and the night temperature is likely to remain nearly unchanged throughout the country.

    Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature in the last 24 hours, with the mercury rising to a maximum of 39.2 degrees Celsius. Rajshahi, Jashore and Faridpur experienced a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

    Dhaka recorded its highest temperature at 37.5 degrees Celsius.

