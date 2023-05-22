Don't know about additional US sanctions, says Foreign Minister Momen in response to report

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen says he has no information about any additional sanctions on Bangladesh by the US as reported by a newspaper.

“What (sanctions) will come about, I have no idea,” he said when questioned about media reports on the matter. “I don’t know. They have never told us before making such decisions.”

The Bangla daily Kalbela published a report on Sunday stating that the US was ‘readying’ additional sanctions on Bangladesh and the government was taking ‘preparations’.

The foreign minister had not commented on the report of the sanctions at a press conference on Sunday except to object to a segment of the report where it described him as “a lobbyist for a Chinese institution before he became minister.”

Asked why he had only objected to one section of the report, Momen said on Monday: “I don’t know. Kalbela wrote a report based on some information, but we have no idea on the matter.”