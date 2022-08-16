SC rules that houses for speaker, deputy speaker can be built near parliament

The Appellate Division has overturned a High Court order that declared the houses built for the speaker and deputy speaker in the parliament area were illegal.

The decision means that the homes are now considered legal, lawyers said.

A three-member appellate bench composed of Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice M Enayetur Rahim made the decision on Tuesday after hearing an appeal from the state.

Lawyer Tanjib-ul Alam represented the petitioners who challenged the legality of the construction work, while Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed appeared on behalf of the state.