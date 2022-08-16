    বাংলা

    SC rules that houses for speaker, deputy speaker can be built near parliament

    The Appellate Division overturned a High Court ruling on the matter on Tuesday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 August 2022, 05:57 AM
    Updated : 16 August 2022, 05:57 AM

    The Appellate Division has overturned a High Court order that declared the houses built for the speaker and deputy speaker in the parliament area were illegal.

    The decision means that the homes are now considered legal, lawyers said.

    A three-member appellate bench composed of Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice M Enayetur Rahim made the decision on Tuesday after hearing an appeal from the state.

    Lawyer Tanjib-ul Alam represented the petitioners who challenged the legality of the construction work, while Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed appeared on behalf of the state.

    “The Appellate Division has overturned the High Court decision against the construction of houses for the speaker and the deputy speaker in the parliament area,” said Morshed. “As a result, the houses built for the speaker and the deputy speaker are legal.”

    Construction work on the houses began in 2002.

    The following year, an environmental group, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, filed a writ petition in the High Court, challenging its validity on the ground that the construction plan violated architect Louis I Kahn's original design for the parliament complex.

    After a hearing in 2004, the High Court ruled that the construction of the residences was illegal.

    Later, the state appealed to the Appellate Division, seeking a stay on the High Court order. The apex court subsequently ruled in the state's favour and allowed an appeal against the High Court's ruling.

    Construction of the houses was completed while the High Court order remained on hold.

    RELATED STORIES
    Restaurant owner arrested over deaths of workers in Chawkbazar fire
    Police arrest Chawkbazar restaurant owner
    A case has been filed against the restaurant owner on charges of death due to negligence, police say
    Hasina orders those responsible for girder crash accident to be found, punished
    Find those responsible for girder crash: Hasina
    At least five of a family were crushed to death as the BRT project girder fell on a passing car on Monday
    Work on BRT project in Uttara suspended after girder crash, says Mayor Atiq
    Work on BRT project suspended: Mayor Atiq
    Work on other development projects in Dhaka city will also be suspended until the safety of residents is ensured, the DNCC mayor says
    Bangladesh raises launch fares 30% after a record jump in fuel prices
    Launch fares hiked 30%
    Fares for launch trips will go up from Tuesday in response to rising fuel costs

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher