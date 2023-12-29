Man dies as supporters clash in Hasina’s campaign rally in Barishal

Shammi said Siraj was the president of a ward unit of Krishak League. “No one of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations are with Pankaj.”



Kabir Uddin, a doctor at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said Siraj already died when people brought him. “We initially suspect that he died of heart disease, but we’ve sent the body for autopsy. The actual cause of his death will be known when the report is submitted.”



Citing people who brought Siraj to the hospital, Kotwali Model Police Station chief Arisul Haque said Siraj suddenly fell ill during the rally.



“We’ll take steps after an investigation.”