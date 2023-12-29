    বাংলা

    Man dies as supporters clash in Hasina’s campaign rally in Barishal

    The followers of Shammi Ahmed and Pankaj Debnath clash at the venue

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Dec 2023, 01:57 PM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2023, 01:57 PM

    A 58-year-old man has died in clashes between supporters of the Awami League during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rally in Barishal ahead of the Jan 7 general election.

    Siraj Sikder from Hjla Upazila was declared dead at hospital after the followers of Shammi Ahmed and Pankaj Debnath clashed at the venue, the Bangabandhu Udyan in the city, on Friday afternoon.

    Shammi lost her candidacy as an Awami League nominee because of her dual citizenship.

    Incumbent Awami League MP Pankaj is running as an independent after he failed to get the party’s nomination this time.

    Both sides claimed Siraj was their follower.

    Bhutto Molla, former general secretary of Mehendiganj Upazila Jubo League and a follower of Pankaj, said Shammi’s supporters started throwing bottles at them when they arrived in the venue.

    As a brawl started, Shammi’s supporters beat up 15 people, including Siraj, said Bhutto.

    Syed Manjur Morshed, general secretary of Hijla Upazila Krishak League and a Shammi loyalist, claimed Pankaj’s supporters started the brawl. He claimed Siraj was a follower of Shammi.

    Pankaj, who is running with the Eagle symbol, said Shammim’s followers attacked his supporters when they were entering the venue. “Where did they get sticks and rods? This is a planned attack.”

    Shammi said Siraj was the president of a ward unit of Krishak League. “No one of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations are with Pankaj.”

    Kabir Uddin, a doctor at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said Siraj already died when people brought him. “We initially suspect that he died of heart disease, but we’ve sent the body for autopsy. The actual cause of his death will be known when the report is submitted.”

    Citing people who brought Siraj to the hospital, Kotwali Model Police Station chief Arisul Haque said Siraj suddenly fell ill during the rally.

    “We’ll take steps after an investigation.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Get to the polling stations early on voting day: Hasina
    Get to the polling stations early: Hasina
    She seeks vote for the Awami League at a campaign rally in Barishal
    Hasina says elections can be participatory without BNP if voters come to vote
    Hasina sees participatory polls if voters turn up
    The Awami League president says the people have only benefited since her party came to power
    HC restores Sadiq Abdullah's candidacy, upholds scrapping of Shammi and Shamim's over dual citizenship
    Sadiq Abdullah wins back candidacy, Shammi and Shamim do not
    Abdullah will run as an independent from the Barishal-5 constituency, but ruling party candidates Shammi and Shamim are barred from the polls
    Election officials reject Shammi’s candidacy for Barishal-4 polls, Pankaj’s approved
    Barishal-4 polls: Shammi’s candidacy rejected, Pankaj’s approved
    Per Article 66 of the Constitution, Shammi's nomination was rejected over dual citizenship.

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India