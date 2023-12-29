Man dies as supporters clash in Hasina’s campaign rally in Barishal

A 58-year-old man has died in clashes between supporters of the Awami League during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rally in Barishal ahead of the Jan 7 general election.
Siraj Sikder from Hjla Upazila was declared dead at hospital after the followers of Shammi Ahmed and Pankaj Debnath clashed at the venue, the Bangabandhu Udyan in the city, on Friday afternoon.
Shammi lost her candidacy as an Awami League nominee because of her dual citizenship.
Incumbent Awami League MP Pankaj is running as an independent after he failed to get the party’s nomination this time.
Both sides claimed Siraj was their follower.
Bhutto Molla, former general secretary of Mehendiganj Upazila Jubo League and a follower of Pankaj, said Shammi’s supporters started throwing bottles at them when they arrived in the venue.
As a brawl started, Shammi’s supporters beat up 15 people, including Siraj, said Bhutto.
Syed Manjur Morshed, general secretary of Hijla Upazila Krishak League and a Shammi loyalist, claimed Pankaj’s supporters started the brawl. He claimed Siraj was a follower of Shammi.
Pankaj, who is running with the Eagle symbol, said Shammim’s followers attacked his supporters when they were entering the venue. “Where did they get sticks and rods? This is a planned attack.”
Shammi said Siraj was the president of a ward unit of Krishak League. “No one of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations are with Pankaj.”
Kabir Uddin, a doctor at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said Siraj already died when people brought him. “We initially suspect that he died of heart disease, but we’ve sent the body for autopsy. The actual cause of his death will be known when the report is submitted.”
Citing people who brought Siraj to the hospital, Kotwali Model Police Station chief Arisul Haque said Siraj suddenly fell ill during the rally.
“We’ll take steps after an investigation.”