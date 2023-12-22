    বাংলা

    TV shows inspired Dhaka teen to form gang of thieves: police

    The 18-year-old gang leader Shahin was arrested at Sattola slum in the capital’s Banani

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Dec 2023, 12:24 PM
    Updated : 22 Dec 2023, 12:24 PM

    Police have arrested a Dhaka youth who they say became the leader of a gang of thieves after drawing inspiration from serials aired on television.

    The arrestee has been identified with a single name as Shakil, 18 years old who started a gang of children about 10 years old, said Mohammad Mohsin, the chief of Tejgaon Police Station.

    Shakil was arrested at Sattala slum in Banani on Friday. Police also recovered a knife from him during the arrest.

    Shakil was known as a thief in Tejgaon and led a gang of four members aged below 10. He formed the gang after being inspired by watching mugging incidents on different TV series.

    Shakil mugged several people and bought knives for his gang members with the money, police official Mohsin added.

    Law enforcers had previously arrested Shakil and his gang once.

    The Tejgaon police chief said they used to ambush people in solitary parts of the area. The gang committed its last crime in front of the Civil Aviation School and College in Tejgaon on Nov 29.

    Shakil was apprehended based on a tip-off. He is named in three cases on mugging charges.

