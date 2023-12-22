TV shows inspired Dhaka teen to form gang of thieves: police

Police have arrested a Dhaka youth who they say became the leader of a gang of thieves after drawing inspiration from serials aired on television.

The arrestee has been identified with a single name as Shakil, 18 years old who started a gang of children about 10 years old, said Mohammad Mohsin, the chief of Tejgaon Police Station.

Shakil was arrested at Sattala slum in Banani on Friday. Police also recovered a knife from him during the arrest.

Shakil was known as a thief in Tejgaon and led a gang of four members aged below 10. He formed the gang after being inspired by watching mugging incidents on different TV series.