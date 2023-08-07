    বাংলা

    Social media star Hero Alom sues BNP leader Rizvi for defamation

    The senior BNP leader had described the influencer and aspiring politician as ‘crazy’ and ‘uneducated’ during a speech

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 August 2023, 07:03 AM
    Updated : 7 August 2023, 07:03 AM

    Social media star Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, has filed a case against BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi for defamation.

    Alom came to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court at noon on Monday.

    His lawyer, Abdullah Mansur Ripon, then petitioned Magistrate Saiful Islam to file the case.

    The court accepted the plaintiff’s statement and ordered the Detective Branch of police to investigate.

    The report must be submitted by Sept 13.

    In a video posted on social media, Rizvi was seen describing Alom as 'crazy' and 'uneducated' during a speech at a BNP programme.

    More to follow

