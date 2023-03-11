Padma Bridge set to begin the end of Bangladesh Railway’s 'stone age'

A contractor of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project expects the work to lay ballastless slab tracks, first in Bangladesh, along the structure within a week.

Sanjay Chandra Roy, project inspection engineer at contractor Rail Link, said on Friday trains would start rolling over the tracks on a test run after the completion of the work.

The higher cost of stoneless railway construction will be outweighed by benefits such as faster train speeds, comfortable journeys, and no maintenance costs, according to him.