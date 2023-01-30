Two men sentenced to death for raping children in 2021

A Dhaka court has sentenced two men to death over raping two girls aged 6 and 7 years old in 2021 at Pirerbagh in Mirpur.
Judge Mafroza Parveen of Dhaka's Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 delivered the verdict on Sunday, fining convicts Md Fazlu, 32, and Md Zahirul Islam, 54, Tk 100,000 each.
They lured the children into a rickshaw garage with chocolate and the promise of a ride on May 21, 2021.
The father of one of the victims lodged a case with Mirpur Model Police the following day after the families found out about the rapes from wounds in their bodies while the girls were taking a bath.
Later in November that year, Inspector Ismat Ara Emi, the case's investigation officer, submitted a chargesheet, and the trial began in January the following year.
The convicts were taken back to prison following the sentencing.