Bangladeshis to get unique NID numbers as new law shifts registration duties to home ministry

Bangladeshi citizens will receive unique national ID numbers as a new law approved by the Cabinet shifts responsibility for registration from the Election Commission to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, gave its final approval to the ‘National Identity Registration Act 2023’ in a meeting on Monday.
Every citizen will get a new unique ID number that will serve as their official identification. The goal is for every citizen to have a unique number, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain at a press briefing after the meeting.
Citizens can register for the number after birth, he said. The government will provide machinery and software for the process and the registrar will set up offices at their convenience.
Once passed, the national ID registration process will be conducted by the Security Services branch of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Citizens will receive their numbers alongside their birth certificates and they cannot be changed.
Once the registration process is taken over by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Election Commission will work on preparing the voter list.
The NID numbers of those who already have IDs will remain unchanged, the cabinet secretary said.
Those who do not have NID numbers will get new numbers, he said. Once they get this number, they will not need any other numbers for identification.