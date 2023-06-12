    বাংলা

    Bangladeshis to get unique NID numbers as new law shifts registration duties to home ministry

    The registration of national ID numbers was previously performed by the Election Commission

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 June 2023, 11:22 AM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 11:22 AM

    Bangladeshi citizens will receive unique national ID numbers as a new law approved by the Cabinet shifts responsibility for registration from the Election Commission to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, gave its final approval to the ‘National Identity Registration Act 2023’ in a meeting on Monday.

    Every citizen will get a new unique ID number that will serve as their official identification. The goal is for every citizen to have a unique number, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain at a press briefing after the meeting.

    Citizens can register for the number after birth, he said. The government will provide machinery and software for the process and the registrar will set up offices at their convenience.

    Once passed, the national ID registration process will be conducted by the Security Services branch of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    Citizens will receive their numbers alongside their birth certificates and they cannot be changed.

    Once the registration process is taken over by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Election Commission will work on preparing the voter list.

    The NID numbers of those who already have IDs will remain unchanged, the cabinet secretary said.

    Those who do not have NID numbers will get new numbers, he said. Once they get this number, they will not need any other numbers for identification.

    RELATED STORIES
    Another 51 Bangladeshi evacuees return home from Sudan
    51 Bangladeshis return home from Sudan
    One more group of 54 stranded Bangladeshis is expected to return home from Sudan in the evening, the International Organization for Migration says
    Time for Bangladesh to shift to green energy: Muhammad Zamir
    Time for green energy transition: Zamir
    Renewable energy will not only ease dependency on foreign fuel, but can have a host of positive social effects, the former ambassador says
    Nearly 1,000 dengue cases in the first 10 days of June
    Nearly 1,000 dengue cases reported in 10 days
    Nine of the 22 deaths from the disease in Bangladesh were reported over this period
    Education is key to creating a poverty-free Bangladesh, says Hasina
    Education key to creating a poverty-free nation: Hasina
    The prime minister urged the country's brightest minds to work for the welfare of the people

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps