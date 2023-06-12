Bangladeshis to get unique NID numbers as new law shifts registration duties to home ministry

Bangladeshi citizens will receive unique national ID numbers as a new law approved by the Cabinet shifts responsibility for registration from the Election Commission to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, gave its final approval to the ‘National Identity Registration Act 2023’ in a meeting on Monday.

Every citizen will get a new unique ID number that will serve as their official identification. The goal is for every citizen to have a unique number, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain at a press briefing after the meeting.