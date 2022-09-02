Overflowing Teesta floods low-lying areas in Rangpur, leaving millions at risk

The Teesta River is flowing 10 cm above the danger level due to mountain runoff and heavy rains in Rangpur.

The Bangladesh Water Development Board recorded the overflow at Teesta’s Dalia point around 9 am on Friday, said Asaf-ud-Daula, the executive engineer at BWDB’s Rangpur wing.

The Teesta started to overflow slightly on Wednesday night and it surpassed the danger level around 3 pm on Thursday, flooding low-lying areas around the river. Laxmitari, Mohipur Chhalapak and Maraneya unions in the district's Gangachara Upazila have already been inundated.