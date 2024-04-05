Six cases started over bank robberies in Bandarban

Police have launched separate investigations into the three bank robberies in Bandarban in two days.

They initiated six cases over the incidents at Ruma and Thanchi police stations, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sanjay Sarker said during a visit to Thanchi Police Station on Friday.

More than 100 robbers first attacked the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma on Tuesday night. Besides taking away money from the cash box and guns from security personnel, they abducted the manager.

The branches of Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Thanchi came under attack on Wednesday afternoon.