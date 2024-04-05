Six cases started over bank robberies in Bandarban

Police have launched separate investigations into the three bank robberies in Bandarban in two days.
They initiated six cases over the incidents at Ruma and Thanchi police stations, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sanjay Sarker said during a visit to Thanchi Police Station on Friday.
More than 100 robbers first attacked the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma on Tuesday night. Besides taking away money from the cash box and guns from security personnel, they abducted the manager.
The branches of Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Thanchi came under attack on Wednesday afternoon.
Amid panic in the areas, the manager was released on Thursday evening. But at night, a heavy gunfight for over an hour rocked Thanchi Bazar.
DIG Sanjay said police retaliated after armed men opened fire on them.
Police have confirmation that the attackers belong to the Kuki-Chin National Front or the Bawm Party, but it was not clear what their goal was, according to him.
“This incident will also be investigated. Everything will be clear after the investigation.”
Many residents have left the areas, locking their houses.
Sanjay said they were not aware of evacuation of the residents, but said: “The situation has not worsened to the point warranting people to leave their homes.”