    বাংলা

    Six cases started over bank robberies in Bandarban

    The attackers targeted three banks and abducted a manager before a gunfight with police

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 April 2024, 02:32 PM
    Updated : 5 April 2024, 02:32 PM

    Police have launched separate investigations into the three bank robberies in Bandarban in two days. 

    They initiated six cases over the incidents at Ruma and Thanchi police stations, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sanjay Sarker said during a visit to Thanchi Police Station on Friday. 

    More than 100 robbers first attacked the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma on Tuesday night. Besides taking away money from the cash box and guns from security personnel, they abducted the manager. 

    The branches of Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Thanchi came under attack on Wednesday afternoon.

    Amid panic in the areas, the manager was released on Thursday evening. But at night, a heavy gunfight for over an hour rocked Thanchi Bazar. 

    DIG Sanjay said police retaliated after armed men opened fire on them. 

    Police have confirmation that the attackers belong to the Kuki-Chin National Front or the Bawm Party, but it was not clear what their goal was, according to him. 

    “This incident will also be investigated. Everything will be clear after the investigation.” 

    Many residents have left the areas, locking their houses. 

    Sanjay said they were not aware of evacuation of the residents, but said: “The situation has not worsened to the point warranting people to leave their homes.” 

    RELATED STORIES
    'Nadan' actors paused shooting amid gunfire in Thanchi robberies
    'Nadan' shoot paused amid gunfire in Thanchi robberies
    'Shada Shada Kala Kala' singer Arfan Mredha Shiblu was shooting for the movie 'Nadan' when armed robbers opened fire in Thanchi
    ‘I am fine, grateful for rescue,’ says bank manager Nezam
    ‘I am fine,’ says rescued bank manager Nezam
    “Two days ago, we did not know whether we would see him again,” his wife told reporters
    Daring bank robberies leave streets deserted, shops closed in Thanchi
    Streets deserted, shops closed in Thanchi
    Most of the shops other than drugstores and groceries are closed
    Robbers could not loot Sonali Bank vault in Bandarban, cash officer and police say
    Robbers couldn’t loot Sonali Bank vault in Bandarban: cash officer
    They abducted Manager Nezam Uddin perhaps because they could not get hold of a second key to the vault, the cash officer says

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin