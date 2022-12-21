Jamaat chief on 3-day fresh remand over militancy link

A Dhaka court has granted police three more days to interrogate Dr Shafiqur Rahman in custody after the Jamaat-e-Islami chief was arrested on charges of being involved in militancy.

Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Noor issued the order on Wednesday at the end of his seven-day remand after police appealed for another eight days to quiz the Jamaat amir.

Inspector Md Abul Bashar of police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit said they would continue to interrogate Shafiqur for “proper investigation” into the charges.