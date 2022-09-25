Ishaq’s acquittal stayed in murder of Bangladesh-based Japanese national Kunio Hoshi

The Appellate Division’s Chamber Court has stayed the acquittal granted to Ishaq Ali, a militant of the outlawed Islamist outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh for the murder of Japanese national Kunio Hoshi.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim made the decision on Sunday after the state petitioned against the High Court’s verdict.

Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed filed the petition on behalf of the state, accompanied by Assistant Attorney General Saiful Alam.

The chamber court suspended the acquittal for eight weeks and asked the state to seek permission to open a formal appeal within that time, according to Morshed.