Border-crossing at Akhaura halted due to technical glitch in immigration server

Passenger transit through the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria has been halted due to a technical glitch in the immigration systems in India’s Agartala.

According to ASI Morshedul Haque of Akhaura Immigration Police border crossings were suspended at 8:30am on Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of passengers were stuck at the port’s immigration centre until 11:30am, waiting to enter India.

“There was a glitch on the servers of the Agartala immigration centre on Tuesday morning. The technical team has been notified about it,” said ASI Morshedul.