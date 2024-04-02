    বাংলা

    Border-crossing at Akhaura halted due to technical glitch in immigration server

    Hundreds of passengers were stuck at the immigration centre when border-crossing was halted at 8:30am on Tuesday morning

    Brahmanbaria Correspondent
    Published : 2 April 2024, 07:04 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2024, 07:04 AM

    Passenger transit through the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria has been halted due to a technical glitch in the immigration systems in India’s Agartala.

    According to ASI Morshedul Haque of Akhaura Immigration Police border crossings were suspended at 8:30am on Tuesday morning.

    Hundreds of passengers were stuck at the port’s immigration centre until 11:30am, waiting to enter India.

    “There was a glitch on the servers of the Agartala immigration centre on Tuesday morning. The technical team has been notified about it,” said ASI Morshedul.

    According to the ASI, as many as 12 passengers crossed the border to enter India on Tuesday morning.

    “Later, the Agartala immigration authorities asked the BSF not to send any more passengers due to an error in the server,” he added.

    However, Indian immigration officials have not clarified when passenger transit will return to normal.

    Akhaura land port is one of the road links connecting the northeastern regions of India and Bangladesh. As many as 700-800 passengers cross the border through the port every day.

