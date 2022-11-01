    বাংলা

    Dhaka court issues arrest warrants against Tarique Rahman, wife Zubaida in graft case

    The acting BNP chairman and his wife are accused of owning Tk 48.15 million in assets beyond known sources of income

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 09:24 AM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 09:24 AM

    A Dhaka court has issued arrest warrants against BNP's acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission over owning assets in excess of known sources of income.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman approved the charges against the accused and issued the warrants on Tuesday. He also instructed law enforcers to submit a report on the arrest order on Jan 5.

    Tarique and Zubaida have been named as fugitives in the case as they reside abroad, ACC lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajol said.

    The ACC filed a case at Dhaka’s Kafrul Police Station in 2007, accusing them of owning Tk 48.15 million beyond known sources of income, keeping information on assets secret and acquiring assets beyond known sources of income.

    Tarique's mother-in-law Iqbal Mand Banu was named as the third suspect in the case. Her name was later dropped from the case following her death.

    RELATED STORIES
    Workers of Olio Apparels Ltd block road near Dhaka's Kamlapur on Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022
    Garment workers block Dhaka road over back pay
    Traffic has come to a halt on the road near Kamalapur after the protest started on Tuesday morning
    HC asks for documents related to MP Murshedy’s Gulshan house
    HC asks for docs on MP Murshedy’s Gulshan house
    The house is listed as abandoned by official documents, but is being "occupied" by the former footballer turned politician
    RAB arrests another convict in murder of Biswajit Das after 10 years
    RAB arrests another Biswajit murder convict after 10 years
    Younus Ali, who was sentenced to life imprisonment over the 2012 murder, was arrested in Narayanganj
    Hasina confers Edward Kennedy Sr with ‘Friends of Liberation War Honour’ posthumously
    Ted Kennedy Sr conferred with ‘Friends of Liberation War Honour’
    Kennedy Sr’s son, Edward Kennedy Jr, received the honour on behalf of the family at a dinner in Dhaka on Monday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher