Dhaka court issues arrest warrants against Tarique Rahman, wife Zubaida in graft case

A Dhaka court has issued arrest warrants against BNP's acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission over owning assets in excess of known sources of income.
Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman approved the charges against the accused and issued the warrants on Tuesday. He also instructed law enforcers to submit a report on the arrest order on Jan 5.
Tarique and Zubaida have been named as fugitives in the case as they reside abroad, ACC lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajol said.
The ACC filed a case at Dhaka’s Kafrul Police Station in 2007, accusing them of owning Tk 48.15 million beyond known sources of income, keeping information on assets secret and acquiring assets beyond known sources of income.
Tarique's mother-in-law Iqbal Mand Banu was named as the third suspect in the case. Her name was later dropped from the case following her death.