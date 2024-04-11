Awami League serves people, works for their welfare, says Hasina

As a political party, the Awami League stands beside the people, serves them and works for their welfare, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Innumerable leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliates stood beside the people as much as they could [during Ramadan]. They provided iftar to people and presented Eid gifts. I convey my thanks and gratitude to them all. All I can say is that the Awami League always stands beside the people, serves them and works for their welfare,” the prime minister said as she met people from all walks of life to exchange Eid greetings at her official residence Gonobhaban on Thursday.

She thanked everyone who visited the Gonobhaban on the Eid day on behalf of herself, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and their family. "May Eid bring immense happiness and peace to everyone, I pray to the almighty Allah."