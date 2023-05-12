World's largest refugee camp threatened by Bangladesh cyclone

Tropical cyclone Mocha intensified to become "very dangerous" on Friday, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said, warning of violent winds, floods and possible landslides in Bangladesh that could hit the world's biggest refugee camp.

The WMO's Clare Nullis told a Geneva press briefing that a storm surge of 2-2.5 meters over the weekend was likely to inundate low-lying areas of North Myanmar as well as parts of Bangladesh where flash floods and landslides were also possible.

"It's a very dangerous cyclone and...it's associated with violent winds," she said. "There will be major impacts both ahead and after landfall for potentially hundreds of thousands of the world's most vulnerable people," she added.

The cyclone is currently set to make landfall in Bangladesh on Sunday. While a direct hit is not expected, the storm's path is set to affect Bangladesh's southeastern border district of Cox's Bazar where a million Rohingya refugees live.