October 10, 2026

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President Mirza Fakhrul pays tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi

Brig Gen Mohammad Raisul Islam lays flowers and signs the condolence book on behalf of the president at the Banani Old DOHS Playground

President Mirza Fakhrul pays tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 10 Oct 2026, 04:34 PM

Updated : 10 Oct 2026, 04:54 PM

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has paid tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi, a journalist whose career was marked by several firsts in the evolution of Bangladesh's news media.

The remains of the late editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com were placed at Banani Old DOHS Playground at 2:30pm on Saturday for people to pay their last respects.

Brig Gen Mohammad Raisul Islam, the president's assistant military secretary, laid flowers in tribute to Khalidi on behalf of the head of state.

He also signed the condolence book on the president's behalf.

Friends, relatives, colleagues, well-wishers and representatives from different sections of society gathered to bid a final farewell to Khalidi.

His funeral prayers were held at the playground around 3:30pm. Khalidi will be laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard at 5pm.

Khalidi suddenly fell ill on the night of Oct 1 while on a personal visit to London.

He was taken to St Bartholomew's Hospital, where doctors diagnosed a brain haemorrhage. He was declared dead at 2:23pm local time the following day.

His coffin arrived at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Saturday morning.

Before his remains were brought back to Bangladesh, funeral prayers were held for Khalidi at Brick Lane Mosque in East London after Zuhr prayers on Oct 8.

Former colleagues and members of the local Bangladeshi community gathered there to pay their last respects.

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