Police arrest three suspects in mugging of Japanese tourists in Dhaka

Police have arrested three people suspecting their involvement in the mugging of two Japanese tourists in Dhaka.

Two of the suspects spent most of the stolen cash on Cox's Bazar tour, police said on Friday after arresting them on Thursday night.

The arrestees have been identified as Khairul Islam Swapan, 28, Jihadul Islam Mamun, 19, and Md Abu Rasel Pratya, 22.

The Japanese visitors checked in at Hotel Nandini located in the capital’s Shukrabad on Apr 24.

They went to visit Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Rayer Bazar around 8:30 that night and were robbed when they went to the adjacent graveyard.