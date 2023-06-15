Monsoon delay endangers livelihoods in Bangladesh’s back swamp ecosystem

The wetland Haor region spanning a sixth of Bangladesh is facing a water shortage at a time when the backswamps are supposed to be filled with water, although the rainy season on Bangla calendar has officially arrived.

At this time last year, the Sylhet-Sunamganj Haor areas in the northeast experienced the most severe flooding in a century.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department and water researchers, the Surma Basin, which holds the region, is experiencing a delayed monsoon due to several factors, despite the presence of eastern winds.

However, there is a possibility of water levels rising after mid-June, they said.

Fishing and Boro paddy cultivation are the primary sources of income for the people in the Haor region, whose livelihoods depend on the water levels rising and falling at the right time.

The early arrival of water in the region poses challenges for Boro crop cultivation, as the crops can get submerged, causing lasting effects for the farmers throughout the year.

On the other hand, the delay in water arrival affects the ability of freshwater fish to spawn, and even if they do lay eggs, the lack of freshwater often spoils those eggs.