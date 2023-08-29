Bangladesh in no hurry to join BRICS, says Hasina

Bangladesh is keen on joining the BRICS group of developing nations, but is willing to bide its time, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The alliance extended the opportunity to six nations to join the bloc at its recent summit in South Africa. Although Bangladesh had expressed interest to become a member, it wasn't given an invitation this time, drawing widespread discussion.
Addressing a media briefing on her recent trip to South Africa on Tuesday, Hasina said Bangladesh was not actively courting the BRICS group for membership.
“We hadn’t considered becoming a member, nor did we try to gain membership.”
After speaking to the BRICS leaders at the Johannesburg summit, Hasina said that she learnt that a small group of countries would be inducted into the group. The bloc would then increase its membership in phases.
“The opposition is very incensed that we went and received nothing,” Hasina said.
“It is not true that Bangladesh gains nothing. We are gaining respect on the world stage. There are opportunities there. They complain because, under BNP rule, there was none of that. Bangladesh had no position on the world stage."
BREAK THE CYCLE OF SANCTIONS
The premier expressed concerns about the cycle of sanctions and counter-sanctions resulting from the Ukraine war and underscored its ramifications for developing nations during the summit.
"Now is the time to say no to the divisive policies imposed on the countries of the south," she said.
"We must resist any attempt to weaponise universal norms and values. We must break the cycle of sanctions and counter-sanctions.”
Hasina also called on developing nations to speak out against threats, provocations and conflicts. "I urge southern nations to resist unfair policies imposed on us under the guise of universal norms."
The prime minister said she found the latest BRICS summit to be "very fruitful" for Bangladesh.
"When the whole world is reeling from sanctions, I believe a new door has opened for us to expand our trade prospects."
The prime minister recently returned home from Johannesburg after attending the 15th summit of BRICS, a five-nation alliance that controls a quarter of the world economy and recently announced an expansion.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were also in attendance.