Bangladesh in no hurry to join BRICS, says Hasina

Bangladesh is keen on joining the BRICS group of developing nations, but is willing to bide its time, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The alliance extended the opportunity to six nations to join the bloc at its recent summit in South Africa. Although Bangladesh had expressed interest to become a member, it wasn't given an invitation this time, drawing widespread discussion.

Addressing a media briefing on her recent trip to South Africa on Tuesday, Hasina said Bangladesh was not actively courting the BRICS group for membership.