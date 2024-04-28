Bangladesh reopens schools despite ongoing heatwave

On Saturday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded a heatwave flowing over 42 districts of the country. Meteorologist Shaheenul Islam hinted that the heatwave may spread to more places on Sunday.

The ongoing heatwave started on Mar 31. It has lasted at least 28 days, a new record.

Under the circumstances, the government decided to keep schools closed from Apr 21 to Apr 27 after the Eid holiday.

The United Nations children's agency UNICEF has also called for special measures to protect children this summer, issuing a reminder that they are at 'very high risk'.

However, the government decided not to extend the holiday past Saturday, resulting in classes starting again on Sunday.

However, parents are still worried. Nasim Ahmed, father of first class student Ratul Ahmed of Pallabi’s Little Flower Preparatory School, feels that the government could have waited a little longer to open the school.

"They are too young. They have to go back and forth to and from school. The classrooms are very small, and many children are crammed together."

"Excluding Friday and Saturday, classes have been closed for only five days. These children got less time off during Ramadan. If adjustments were made, they could have gotten a break that was four to five days longer. It will rain in a few days and the temperature will decrease."

The Ministry of Secondary and Higher Education has also decided to hold classes on Saturday for secondary schools. A decision has yet to be made on whether primary schools will also stay open on Saturday.

Habibur Rahman, another parent of a student at Pallabi’s Little Flower Preparatory School, said, "If class is closed for a few days, the students will not fall behind that much. But if they are sick, they will fall behind quite a bit. Still, it will not be acceptable to have very extended holidays. That’s why I don't want to say anything about that. But why the decision to scrap the holiday on Saturday? Couldn’t that have been made once the heat dissipated?”