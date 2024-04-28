Bangladesh reopens schools despite ongoing heatwave

The halls of primary and secondary schools and colleges are filled with the sound of students once again despite the ongoing heatwave as educational institutions reopen after a long break that included the Eid holidays, Pohela Boishakh, and a week off due to the scorching temperatures.
Guardians were seen dropping off their children at many schools in the capital on Sunday. Before they parted, they handed them water or juice and advised them to stay hydrated and refrain from playing outside.
Many guardians were opposed to reopening schools amid the baking heat. They fear their children may fall sick. Teachers say the children are restless from the heat.
Hasina Khatun, a teacher at the Shahidbagh Government Primary School in Dhaka’s Mirpur said, “The children are getting restless. They want to go home. They keep asking to drink water again and again."
She sees the reduction in class time as a positive.
"Earlier the children had three hours of class. Now it will be one and a half hours. This is a good thing, they will have to spend less time in school."
Classes at government schools were brought forward, starting at 8am on Sunday. Private schools are conducting class activities as before.
Subhasree Das, a student in fourth grade at the Shahidbagh Government Primary School, said she was already sweating on the way to school. His classes had started at 10:30am.
“It was very sunny. My home is in the E-Block. I grew sweaty on the way. But I don’t like it at home when school is closed.”
Farida Yasmin, the mother of second grade student Arif Hossain, was waiting outside the school for her son. She said she was anxious about the decision to resume classes.
“Usually, I would just drop him off for classes and come back. Today, I am staying and waiting. It’s very hot. Who knows what could happen.”
Many public and private schools have opted to continue classes online.
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has issued some guidelines on how educational programmes should be conducted during the heatwave.
Schools on a single-shift system will be open from 8am to 11:30am, while those on two-shift systems will have the first shift from 8am to 9:30am and the second from 10:15am to 11:30am.
Activities outside the classroom have been limited and daily assemblies have been cancelled until the heat settles to a tolerable level. Pre-primary classes remain closed until further notice.
On Saturday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded a heatwave flowing over 42 districts of the country. Meteorologist Shaheenul Islam hinted that the heatwave may spread to more places on Sunday.
The ongoing heatwave started on Mar 31. It has lasted at least 28 days, a new record.
Under the circumstances, the government decided to keep schools closed from Apr 21 to Apr 27 after the Eid holiday.
The United Nations children's agency UNICEF has also called for special measures to protect children this summer, issuing a reminder that they are at 'very high risk'.
However, the government decided not to extend the holiday past Saturday, resulting in classes starting again on Sunday.
However, parents are still worried. Nasim Ahmed, father of first class student Ratul Ahmed of Pallabi’s Little Flower Preparatory School, feels that the government could have waited a little longer to open the school.
"They are too young. They have to go back and forth to and from school. The classrooms are very small, and many children are crammed together."
"Excluding Friday and Saturday, classes have been closed for only five days. These children got less time off during Ramadan. If adjustments were made, they could have gotten a break that was four to five days longer. It will rain in a few days and the temperature will decrease."
The Ministry of Secondary and Higher Education has also decided to hold classes on Saturday for secondary schools. A decision has yet to be made on whether primary schools will also stay open on Saturday.
Habibur Rahman, another parent of a student at Pallabi’s Little Flower Preparatory School, said, "If class is closed for a few days, the students will not fall behind that much. But if they are sick, they will fall behind quite a bit. Still, it will not be acceptable to have very extended holidays. That’s why I don't want to say anything about that. But why the decision to scrap the holiday on Saturday? Couldn’t that have been made once the heat dissipated?”