Bangladesh plans to generate 2,000MW solar power in a year amid energy crisis

The government has chalked up a plan to raise solar power generating capacity to 2,000MW over the next year in a bid to boost use of renewable energy amid a power crisis.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has told the electricity distribution companies to swiftly initiate pilot projects to put the plan into motion.

“We must generate more power from the Sun,” he said.

Bangladesh’s current capacity to produce electricity is over 25,000MW but solar power accounts for less than 100MW of that.