    Three killed in clash over land dispute in Rajshahi

    At least seven others were injured in the violence

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 July 2023, 08:38 AM
    Updated : 10 July 2023, 08:38 AM

    Three people have died and at least seven others are injured in clashes between two sides involved in a land dispute in Rajshahi’s Godagari.

    The incident occurred at 9 am on Monday in the Iazpur Village of Pakri Union’s Mushrapara, said Kamrul Islam, chief of Godagari Police Station.

    The dead men have been identified as Sohel Rana Chhoton, 45, Meher Ali, 65, and his elder brother Naimul, 70.

    The injured have been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, but police were not able to provide their names or identities.

    Sohel owns 14 bighas of land in the upazila’s Iazpur marsh area, OC Kamrul said, citing locals. Meher Ali and his brother Naimul are tenant farmers. Ashik Ali Chan Miah from Pakri has claimed the land as his own for quite some time.

    “This morning, he took some people to occupy the land and farm it. Sohel and his people went to stop them, leading to the clash.”

    People on both sides of the clash were injured. Ten of the injured were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. Three were later declared dead.

