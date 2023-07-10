Three killed in clash over land dispute in Rajshahi

Three people have died and at least seven others are injured in clashes between two sides involved in a land dispute in Rajshahi’s Godagari.

The incident occurred at 9 am on Monday in the Iazpur Village of Pakri Union’s Mushrapara, said Kamrul Islam, chief of Godagari Police Station.

The dead men have been identified as Sohel Rana Chhoton, 45, Meher Ali, 65, and his elder brother Naimul, 70.

The injured have been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, but police were not able to provide their names or identities.