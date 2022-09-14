Doctors must strive to instil trust among patients: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on doctors in Bangladesh to ensure that they gain their patients' confidence.
She also called for a renewed emphasis on research in the medical sector while virtually inaugurating the Super Specialised Hospital wing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Wednesday.
“The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University should continue its effort to bring about qualitative development in medical education, treatment and research. I thank the authorities for the work they’re doing now,” she said.
Hasina called for further emphasis in the field of research as it is not very prominent in the health sector. “Our specialist doctors should not remain engrossed in providing medical treatment, but continue their research as well,” she said.
"We can’t attain excellence [in any field] without research. I urge you to put special focus on it.”
The prime minister highlighted the government’s initiatives in the health, education and research sectors.
“[Doctors should] serve and support the people. Half of the cure for a patient comes from the confidence they feel in the doctor treating them. So, all doctors must strive to instil confidence in their patients,” Hasina said.
”You have to travel to the villages and provide treatment to the villagers. You have to be nice to your patients. Then they’ll have faith in you and undertake the treatment easily.”
People from the affluent class may go to large private hospitals for treatment, but the common people come to government hospitals for medical care at a lower cost, Hasina noted. “They come to [BSMMU] in particular as this has been named after the Father of the Nation.”
She implored doctors to ensure that the poor get quality treatment. “There are many doctors and medical experts across the world who can train our doctors or share their experiences. We can learn more by working with them.”
The Awami League government has laid the foundation for a 'digital Bangladesh', which in turn has given rise to various online medical treatment services, Hasina said.
Highlighting the global economic crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine war, the prime minister said Bangladesh is battling to overcome a tough time.
Most countries are suffering from inflation and fuel price hikes. They are rationing food and asking people to practise austerity, Hasina said.
"We need to be frugal with our money while working on increasing our output,” she said.