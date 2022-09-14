Doctors must strive to instil trust among patients: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on doctors in Bangladesh to ensure that they gain their patients' confidence.

She also called for a renewed emphasis on research in the medical sector while virtually inaugurating the Super Specialised Hospital wing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Wednesday.

“The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University should continue its effort to bring about qualitative development in medical education, treatment and research. I thank the authorities for the work they’re doing now,” she said.

Hasina called for further emphasis in the field of research as it is not very prominent in the health sector. “Our specialist doctors should not remain engrossed in providing medical treatment, but continue their research as well,” she said.