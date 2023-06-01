    বাংলা

    Couple, pickup truck driver die in Feni road accident

    The couple were travelling to Cumilla from Chattogram carrying furniture and other goods in a pickup van to their new house

    Feni Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 June 2023, 06:11 AM
    Updated : 1 June 2023, 06:11 AM

    A couple and the driver of a pickup van carrying their belongings have died in a road accident in Feni as they were travelling to Cumilla from Chattogram to move into their new house. 

    Two others were injured in the accident that occurred at Muhuriganj Kazirdighi along the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Feni’s Sadar Upazila on early Thursday, said Ujjwal Barua, leader of Feni Fire Service and Civil Defence. 

    The dead were Md Shimul, 29, and his wife Yasmin, 21, and driver Abu Sayeed. Shimul and his wife were natives of Ramkrishnapur Soarampur in Cumilla’s Homna Upazila, while Abu Sayeed was a resident of Burichong Upazila. 

    Shimul’s father-in-law, 65-year-old Delwar Hossain, and the driver's aide, 22-year-old Md Sagar were injured in the accident. 

    The couple were on their way to Cumilla’s Debidwar from Chattogram’s Boropol with their furniture and other belongings loaded onto the pickup van, Ujjwal said. 

    The vehicle rammed a goods-laden lorry parked on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Kazirdighi and was severely damaged. Driver Abu Sayeed died on the spot. 

    Highway Police informed the fire service about the incident and a team of emergency workers subsequently rescued four others who were taken to the Feni 250-Bed General Hospital, according to Ujjwal. 

    Shimul and Yasmin were declared dead at the hospital. 

    The bodies have been kept in the morgue while the injured are undergoing treatment, said Emergency Medical Officer Raihan Uddin Chowdhury. 

    Police are taking legal steps on the incident, said Inspector Md Rashed Khan Chowdhury of Fazilpur Highway Police Station.

