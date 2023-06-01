Couple, pickup truck driver die in Feni road accident

A couple and the driver of a pickup van carrying their belongings have died in a road accident in Feni as they were travelling to Cumilla from Chattogram to move into their new house.

Two others were injured in the accident that occurred at Muhuriganj Kazirdighi along the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Feni’s Sadar Upazila on early Thursday, said Ujjwal Barua, leader of Feni Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The dead were Md Shimul, 29, and his wife Yasmin, 21, and driver Abu Sayeed. Shimul and his wife were natives of Ramkrishnapur Soarampur in Cumilla’s Homna Upazila, while Abu Sayeed was a resident of Burichong Upazila.

Shimul’s father-in-law, 65-year-old Delwar Hossain, and the driver's aide, 22-year-old Md Sagar were injured in the accident.