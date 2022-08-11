    বাংলা

    Bus owners say they’ve scrapped waybill check in Dhaka

    They also say bus doors will be kept closed from one stop to another

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 August 2022, 08:13 PM
    Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association has decided to scrap the waybill check system for bus trips in the city.

    The association said in a statement the owners also decided to keep the gates closed from one stop to another and collect fares following the government-fixed rates in a meeting presided over by its General Secretary Khandaker Enayet Ullah on Wednesday.

    Representatives of 120 transport companies in Dhaka participated in the meeting.

    The leaders directed all bus owners not to overcharge and to make it mandatory to keep the fare chart on every vehicle.

    Nine inspection teams will be formed to monitor whether the instructions are being followed, the association said.

    The authorities raised bus fares for the second time in eight months earlier this week after a fuel price hike. In Dhaka and Chattogram city areas, bus fares were raised by Tk 0.35, or 16.27 percent to Tk 2.50 per kilometre.

    Passengers, however, have complained about the increased fares and engaged in altercations with conductors. They have also alleged some companies were charging extra fare beyond the government-fixed rates.

