Foreign Minister Momen visits BSMMU for health check-up

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has visited his doctor at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for a health check-up.
Sheikh Foyez Ahmed, a consultant at the BSMMU’s cardiology department, said on Tuesday he advised Momen to get his health checked after the minister’s blood pressure increased and he suffered from vertigo on Sunday evening.
Momen was scheduled to travel to India with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, but he was dropped from her entourage at the last minute as criticisms continued over his recent remarks on Bangladesh-India relations.
The doctor said it would not have been wise for Momen to travel in his current physical condition
“Initially, he did not agree, but he came to our department today as his condition deteriorated slightly.”
Some doctors, including the chairman of the cardiology department of BSMMU, checked Momen’s health and suggested some tests.
“Some test results have been delivered. After receiving the rest of the reports tomorrow, we will decide whether to do a coronary angiogram or not.”
Momen recently came under fire when he suggested that he had entreated the Indian government to aid the Awami League in Bangladesh's general elections. Officials said this was the reason behind his exclusion from the trip.