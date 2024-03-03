Separate fires tear through textile warehouses, factory in Gazipur

Separate fires have ravaged three waste fabric warehouses and a factory in Gazipur. However, there were no casualties reported from these incidents.

The fire at the warehouses in Gazipur Sadar's Manipur area broke out around 2am on Sunday, according to Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service.

Four firefighting units from Rajendrapur and Sreepur fire stations contained the fire around 4am. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have yet to be determined.

In a separate incident, a fire erupted at a facility owned by Noman Group in Mauna Uttarpara village around 11pm on Saturday.

Saiful Islam, general manager of Nice Denim Limited, part of the Noman Group, said that the fire started a machining centre's chimney at Nice Fabrics Limited.