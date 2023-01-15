Roads, trains brim with pilgrims as first phase of Ijtema ends

Roads from the Dhaka airport to Gazipur were packed with thousands of pilgrims as they made their way back home at the end of the first phase of Biswa Ijtema, the second biggest congregation of Muslims after the Hajj.

The pilgrims boarded buses, mini-trucks, push carts and other forms of transportation available near the Ijtema ground to return home. Trains were also crammed with returnees from the Ijtema.