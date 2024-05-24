Depression over Bay of Bengal may turn into severe cyclone Remal: Met Office

It says the depression may become a severe cyclone as it gains strength and moves northeastward, posing a threat to coastal areas

The depression over the Bay of Bengal may intensify and turn into a severe cyclone, Bngladesh Meteorological Department has said.

The depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal, along with the adjacent west-central Bay, has shifted northeastward and remains stationary in the same region, Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

He also highlighted that the depression may become a severe cyclone as it gains strength and moves northeastward, posing a threat to coastal areas.

If the depression intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Remal’, which means ‘sand’ in Arabic. The name was chosen by Oman.

The cyclones in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are named by the World Meteorological Organisation's regional cyclone agency ESCAP. The names of new cyclones are gradually fixed from a list of names given by the 13 countries in the region.

According to Hafizur said, a significant low-pressure system may develop later on Friday, but its exact path remains uncertain.

It could cross southwest Bangladesh and affect areas including Khulna Division, the Sundarbans, and West Bengal in India.

Regardless of its direction, it will have an impact on Bangladesh, Hafizur said.

The India Meteorological Department said the system is likely to strengthen further to become a cyclone by Saturday morning.

The storm is expected to move towards the north, gaining more power and reach Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts by Sunday evening, the Indian weather agency said.

It was centred about 670 to 745 kilometres from the maritime ports of Bangladesh at 6pm, according to the latest special cyclone bulletin.

Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told bdnews24.com in the morning that the well-marked low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 44 km of the centre of the depression is about 40 kph, rising to 50 kph in gusts and squalls.

However, the sea is moderate near the centre of the depression.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Payra and Mongla have been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal No. 1.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay of Bengal and the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and remain cautious until further notice.