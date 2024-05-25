Six districts ordered to take special precautions for cyclone

The storm may affect the entire coastal area from Satkhira to Cox’s Bazar, a state minister says

The districts of Satkhira, Bagerhat, Khulna, Barguna, Patuakhali, and Bhola have been instructed to take special precautions to combat the effects of a cyclonic storm, according to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mahbubur Rahman spoke about the ministry’s preparations at a media briefing following a ministerial meeting on Saturday.

“We have spoken to the deputy commissioners and Upazila executive officers and instructed them to take precautions locally. All coastal districts have been instructed to take precautions for the cyclone.”

“On the basis of the forecast received so far and the possible direction the storm will make landfall, special instructions have been given to the districts of Satkhira, Bagerhat, Khulna, Barguna, Patuakhali, and Bhola to take additional precautionary measures.”

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal may intensify further into a cyclone around midnight, says meteorologist Monowar Hossain. If it turns into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Remal’. The proposed name comes from Oman and means ‘sand’ in Arabic.

In a special cyclone bulletin issued at 2pm on Saturday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the deep depression at noon was centred about 500 km southwest of Chattogram port, 435 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 475 km south of Mongla port and 425 km south of Payra port.

“In coordination with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, India’s Met Office, China’s Met Office, Japan’s Met Office and that of other countries, we have come to the understanding that the cyclone is coming,” State Minister Rahman said.

“Currently signal No. 3 is in place. It is possible it will be raised to No. 4 or higher this evening or night. It may reach the danger level at night. Looking at the BMD’s forecast, we believe the cyclone is coming. Keeping that in mind, we have started working on all possible preparations.”

“The coastal region from Satkhira to Cox’s Bazar may be most affected by Cyclone Remal,” the state minister said. “There may be tidal surges of seven to eight feet. There will be a lot of rain. There is concern about landslides in hill areas.”

Regarding the government’s preparations for the cyclone, he said, “The ministry is prepared for anything. Four thousand shelters in coastal areas and 80,000 volunteers are ready.”

“It may initially hit on Sunday morning and then the main body of the storm will make landfall in the evening. That is what we can understand from the forecast. Around 12am or 1am, it might reach the danger point.”

The state minister spoke with senior officials in the Ministry of Disaster Management at the meeting before the briefing.

Another meeting is scheduled for 8pm on Saturday. An inter-ministry meeting has also been scheduled for 11am on Sunday, Rahman said.