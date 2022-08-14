Bangladesh ministers discuss Digital Security Act, writer’s death in jail with UN rights chief

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Law Minister Anisul Huq have discussed the Digital Security Act, enforced disappearance, extrajudicial killing and many other issues with UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet.

The ministers separately met Bachelet, who arrived in Dhaka on a four-day trip on Sunday in the first visit by a United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to Bangladesh.

After the meeting, Anisul said they discussed the Act, freedom of press and speech, and the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail custody. “I’ve told her exactly the same things I had told you [media] about the Digital Security Act.”

The ministry is working with the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to improve the Act, which is criticised for its alleged abuse to muffle journalism and freedom of expression. Representatives from the ministries of foreign affairs, home affairs and ICT are also working with them.