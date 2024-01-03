Bangladesh’s election expenses to exceed Tk 20bn

The Election Commission had initially estimated the spending for the 12th parliamentary polls at Tk 15 billion, but the total figure is now expected to cross Tk 20 billion.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Tuesday the cost of the Jan 7 election may even exceed Tk 22 billion.

The sum includes more than Tk 12 billion for the law-enforcing agencies to maintain order, and over Tk 10.5 billion to conduct the polls.