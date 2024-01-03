    বাংলা

    Bangladesh’s election expenses to exceed Tk 20bn

    The Election Commission had initially estimated the expenses at Tk 15 billion

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Jan 2024, 08:11 PM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2024, 08:11 PM

    The Election Commission had initially estimated the spending for the 12th parliamentary polls at Tk 15 billion, but the total figure is now expected to cross Tk 20 billion.

    EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Tuesday the cost of the Jan 7 election may even exceed Tk 22 billion.

    The sum includes more than Tk 12 billion for the law-enforcing agencies to maintain order, and over Tk 10.5 billion to conduct the polls.

    As the number of voters has increased to nearly 120 million, the EC needed to throw up more polling stations and raise the allocation for security while the allowance for election officials has increased, said Ashok.

    Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder said they increased the allocation for the election by 20 percent compared with the last parliamentary polls.

    “But the scope of duty [of law-enforcing agencies and election officials] has been broadened on the EC’s orders, that’s why the expense has increased.”

    Around 1.6 million people are directly or indirectly working to conduct the election, according to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

    12th Parliamentary Elections
    RELATED STORIES
    File photo
    Exports cross $5bn in December
    However, exports were still down 1.06 percent year-on-year
    Bangladesh's inward remittances rise 17% in December
    Remittances jump 17% in December
    The first six months of the fiscal year have seen a 2.9 percent increase in remittances
    Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo cements lead in the poll
    Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo cements lead in poll
    A poll by Indikator Politik Indonesia shows that Prabowo, who is running with President Joko Widodo's 36-year-old son, would secure 46.7% of the vote
    2 police chiefs withdrawn for negligence of duty during election campaign clashes
    Election campaign clashes: 2 police chiefs removed
    Election commissioners also discussed stringent measures aimed at countering agitators at a meeting on Saturday

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India