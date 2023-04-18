Temperatures fall, but little relief from heat across Bangladesh

The intense heat of the past few days dropped slightly as Bangladesh's highest temperature was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius on Tuesday in the Rajshahi Division, compared with 43 degrees Celsius recorded a day earlier in Ishwardi in the same region.
Despite the drop in the mercury level, the Meteorological Department sees little relief from the heat in the forecast. However, four divisions of the country may experience rain after dark.
“The highest temperature recorded in the country on Tuesday was 42 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi,” said meteorologist Md Omar Faruk. “The highest temperature recorded in Dhaka was 37.1 degrees Celsius.”
“The 24-hour forecast suggests a chance of rain in Dhaka and three other divisions after dark,” he said. “The other divisions are Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet.”
Bangladesh has seen scorching heat in the past few days, with the mercury hitting 41.8 degrees on Sunday and 42.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday in addition to the Ishwardi high on Monday.
It is some of the hottest weather in the country’s history.
Chuadanga recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius in 2014. Before that, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 43 degrees Celsius in 1995 and 2002.
The highest temperature on record since Bangladesh’s independence was 45.1 degrees in Rajshahi on May 15, 1972.
Dhaka saw the temperature drop slightly on Monday to 38.1 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the temperature was 40.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in the division in 58 years. The highest temperatures for the division on record are 42 degrees Celsius in April 1965 and 42.3 degrees Celsius in 1960.
DISCOMFORT PERSISTS
Though the temperature has dropped slightly, people across the country still suffer from the oppressive heat, at home and outside.
People on the street were panting from the heat.
“It feels slightly cooler today,” said driver Md Tarek from Mirpur’s Kazipara area. “But it’s not enough. It’s still uncomfortable. We might get some relief if there is a bit of rain.”
Shahidul Islam, a rickshaw puller, braved the hot summer day. “Uncle, there’s little point talking about the temperature,” he said as he was sweating profusely. “It’s still sweltering today. It will still be hot after dark. Still, what can we do? We have to work.”
“It usually heats up around this time of year,” said Kalshi shopkeeper Yusuf Miah. “But the heat is unbearable this time. All my business is gone.”
“The temperature may have dropped slightly, but there is more water vapour in the air,” said Omar Faruk. “Because there is more water vapour, the humidity rises. The humidity causes discomfort.”