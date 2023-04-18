Temperatures fall, but little relief from heat across Bangladesh

The intense heat of the past few days dropped slightly as Bangladesh's highest temperature was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius on Tuesday in the Rajshahi Division, compared with 43 degrees Celsius recorded a day earlier in Ishwardi in the same region.

Despite the drop in the mercury level, the Meteorological Department sees little relief from the heat in the forecast. However, four divisions of the country may experience rain after dark.

“The highest temperature recorded in the country on Tuesday was 42 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi,” said meteorologist Md Omar Faruk. “The highest temperature recorded in Dhaka was 37.1 degrees Celsius.”

“The 24-hour forecast suggests a chance of rain in Dhaka and three other divisions after dark,” he said. “The other divisions are Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet.”