ADB mobilises $261m for Rampura-Amulia-Demra Expressway

The remaining $68 million is provided by sponsors as equity contributions. ADB assisted in project structuring, negotiation, tender execution, and provided support for commercial award and financial closure.

“We worked with the public authorities in Bangladesh to prepare, market, and attract private sector partners to design, build, finance, operate and maintain this expressway,” said Head of ADB Office of Markets Development and PPP Cleo Kawawaki.

“It will provide commuters with quicker access to their destinations by improving connectivity between Dhaka and eastern and southeastern districts of Bangladesh, including the cities of Chattogram, Narayangonj, and the northeastern city of Sylhet.”

Kawawaki said that the project was delivered under an availability payment mechanism with partial revenue linked to US dollar and taka exchange rate movements, whereas the first road transaction, the $370 million Dhaka Bypass road PPP, was structured as a minimum revenue guarantee.