The incident occurred while the boys were playing near a newly dug pond

Two boys, aged 10, drown in a pond as the bank collapses in Gazipur

Two boys, both aged 10, have drowned in a pond in Sreepur Upazila, Gazipur after its bank caved in.

Their bodies were recovered from a pond of Kaoraid Union in Sreepur Upazila around 9am on Friday, said Sub-Inspector Md Abdus Samad of Sreepur Police Station.

The dead have been identified with single names as Nasir and Jahid.

Both children were attending Darul Ulum Madrasa in Kaoraid Station area.

According to Nasir’s uncle Ratan Mandal, the duo returned home on Thursday after the madrassa declared Eid holidays.

On Friday morning, Jahid visited Nasir at his home, and they were playing on the bank of a newly excavated pond near Nasir’s house when the bank gave way, causing both to fall into the water.

Nasir's mother started looking for him after not seeing him for a long time, he added.

"Seeing shoes floating in the pond next to the house, Nasir's mother jumped into the water. Despite her efforts to save them, both boys were unresponsive when brought to the health complex in Sreepur Upazila, where doctors pronounced them dead,” said Ratan.

SI Samad said permission for burial without autopsy was granted upon family request. The incident will be treated as a case of accidental death.