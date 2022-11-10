Two trustees of North South University get bail in embezzlement case

The High Court has granted a six-month bail to two trustees of North South University, MA Kashem and Rehana Rahman, who were sent to jail in a case of embezzlement.

Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader on Thursday passed the order on condition that the suspects do not leave the country or visit the university campus without permission, according to their lawyer Shah Manjurul Haque.

It paves the way for their release from jail as there are no other cases pending against Kashem and Rehana, Haque said.