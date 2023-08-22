PM Hasina sends condolences to US President Biden over Maui wildfires

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her condolences to US President Joe Biden over the devastation and loss of life due to a deadly wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
“I am deeply saddened by the news of devastation and loss of lives caused by one of the deadliest wildfires across the Hawaiian island of Maui,” the premier said in her letter to Biden.
“On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, I convey our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and all those affected by this natural catastrophe.”
Bangladesh stands by the government and people of America during this challenging time and expressed solidarity with the frontline responders working on the rescue operation, she said.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen had previously sent a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing his sorrow at the catastrophe.
As of Monday, there were 114 confirmed deaths and up to 850 missing following the fire.