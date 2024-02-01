Ekushey Book Fair ready to welcome bookworms for month-long extravaganza

The Ekushey Book Fair is set to open its gates to visitors for a month of literary festivities after organisers wrapped up last-minute preparations for the annual event.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair at 3 pm on Thursday at Bangla Academy premises and Suhrawardy Udyan.

The Awami League chief will also unveil a new book centring the country's founding father titled ‘Collected Works of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: Volume II’ among other publications during the ceremony.

This year, adjustments have been made to the layout of the venue to accommodate for the nearby metro rail station. Accordingly, the exit has been repositioned closer to the temple gate.

Eight entry and exit points located around the TSC, Doyel Chattar, MRT Basing Plant, and Engineering Institution have been set up for fairgoers.

Additionally, the children’s book section has been relocated closer to the Gachtala area near the Suhrawardy Udyan stage. As many as 170 Little Mags have been allotted stalls there.