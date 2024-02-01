Ekushey Book Fair ready to welcome bookworms for month-long extravaganza

The Ekushey Book Fair is set to open its gates to visitors for a month of literary festivities after organisers wrapped up last-minute preparations for the annual event.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair at 3 pm on Thursday at Bangla Academy premises and Suhrawardy Udyan.
The Awami League chief will also unveil a new book centring the country's founding father titled ‘Collected Works of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: Volume II’ among other publications during the ceremony.
This year, adjustments have been made to the layout of the venue to accommodate for the nearby metro rail station. Accordingly, the exit has been repositioned closer to the temple gate.
Eight entry and exit points located around the TSC, Doyel Chattar, MRT Basing Plant, and Engineering Institution have been set up for fairgoers.
Additionally, the children’s book section has been relocated closer to the Gachtala area near the Suhrawardy Udyan stage. As many as 170 Little Mags have been allotted stalls there.
SECURITY
According to Dhaka Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman, security measures have been beefed up throughout the fair premises for public safety.
“There are no threats of terrorist attacks surrounding the book fair. However, we have a security plan designed to prevent any kind of vandalism or militant activities,” said Habibur.
As many as 300 closed-circuit cameras have been installed at the book fair grounds.
Police, RAB, and several other intelligence agencies have been tasked with ensuring security at the fair.
In addition to security efforts, measures to ensure cleanliness and health safety have also been implemented. These include regular dust control through water sprinkling and daily mosquito control initiatives. The fair venue will also be a smoke-free zone, and the use of polythene is strictly prohibited to keep the premises clean.
SCHEDULE
With 2024 being a leap year, the Amar Ekushey Book Fair will span 29 days, keeping the grounds open for visitors from 3 pm to 9 pm every day, except holidays.
People will not be allowed to enter the fair premises after 8:30 pm.
During holidays, the fair's hours will extend, welcoming visitors from 11 am to 9 pm.
All seminars and cultural engagements will be held on the main stage of the book fair at 4 pm every day.
On Feb 21, International Mother Language Day, visitors will be able to enjoy the fair from 8 am to 9 pm.
This year, Bangla Academy is set to unveil a total of 100 new books at the fair.