6 dead as trucks collide head-on before crashing into ditch in Bandarban

Two trucks have collided and crashed into a ditch in Bandarban, leaving at least six people dead and nine others injured.
The accident occurred on the Ruma-Boga Lake Road in the Kamalabagan area around 2:30 pm Monday, said Ruma Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mamun Shibli.
He said five women were among the dead and three of the injured were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
Remakri Prangsa Union Council Chairman Zira Bawm said: “All of the dead were residents of Thaichangpara at Ward No. 3 in my union. They were all from the Bawm community.”
Ruma Police Station chief Alamgir Hossain said a unit was sent to the scene and the injured were in the care of Ruma Upazila Health Complex.