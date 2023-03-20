6 dead as trucks collide head-on before crashing into ditch in Bandarban

He said five women were among the dead and three of the injured were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Remakri Prangsa Union Council Chairman Zira Bawm said: “All of the dead were residents of Thaichangpara at Ward No. 3 in my union. They were all from the Bawm community.”

Ruma Police Station chief Alamgir Hossain said a unit was sent to the scene and the injured were in the care of Ruma Upazila Health Complex.