A month on, investigators are no closer to cracking BUET student Fardin murder mystery

Within 10 days of recovering the body of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash, police had arrested the main suspect named in the case and gathered information on his whereabouts prior to the murder. The Rapid Action Battalion was also conducting another investigation.

But three weeks have passed since then and there have been no notable updates on the investigation. Those involved in the probe have, however, claimed they are making progress.

Fardin had boarded a passenger carrier, locally known as a leguna, from Dhaka’s Jatrabari on the night of his disappearance, police detectives said on Nov 17. However, the investigators were unable to provide any further information.

On the other hand, the media, citing RAB, reported that Fardin was killed by drug peddlers in Chanpara. However, DB officials are sceptical about the report.

Law-enforcing agencies still have not been able to crack the case and Fardin's classmates and father Kazi Nuruddin have expressed their disappointment over the slow pace of investigation.