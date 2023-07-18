    বাংলা

    Death toll from dengue jumps by 13, the highest in a day this year

    The death toll stands at 127 as the cases reach 24,000 this year

    Bangladesh has registered 13 more deaths from dengue, the highest in a 24-hour count since January, taking the toll from the disease this year to 127.

    Another 1,533 dengue patients were hospitalised throughout the country on Tuesday. The total tally of cases since the start of the year reached 24,000.

    Of the new hospitalisations on Tuesday, 779 cases were in Dhaka, and 754 were outside the capital.

    Currently, 5,559 patients with dengue are hospitalised. Of them, 3,443 are in Dhaka and 2,126 are outside the capital.

    The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

    In June, 5,956 people were hospitalised with the disease and 34 people have died. There were 566 cases in January, 166 in February, 111 in March, 143 in April and 1,036 in May.

    Six people died in January, three in February, two in April and two in May.

