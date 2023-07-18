Death toll from dengue jumps by 13, the highest in a day this year

Bangladesh has registered 13 more deaths from dengue, the highest in a 24-hour count since January, taking the toll from the disease this year to 127.

Another 1,533 dengue patients were hospitalised throughout the country on Tuesday. The total tally of cases since the start of the year reached 24,000.

Of the new hospitalisations on Tuesday, 779 cases were in Dhaka, and 754 were outside the capital.