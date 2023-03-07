130 arrested, thousands face charges over attacks on Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh

Police have arrested 130 people over a spate of attacks on the Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh last week.

Almost 10,000 people have been accused in 10 cases involving charges of arson, murder and looting surrounding an Ahmadiyya event.

SM Sirajul Huda, district superintendent of police, said on Tuesday that the tension in the town had simmered down and people were carrying on with their regular lives, but law enforcers were still on patrol.