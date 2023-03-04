Islamic University suspends 5 expelled Chhatra League activists for torturing student

The university’s disciplinary committee decided to suspend the five in a meeting presided over by Vice-Chancellor Sheikh Abdus Salam on Saturday, Proctor Shahadat Hossain said.

The five suspended students are Sanjida Antora Chowdhury, who was a vice-president of the BCL’s Islamic University unit, and her associates Tabassum Islam, Mawabia Jahan, Ishrat Jahan Mimi, and Halima Akhtar Urmi.

The committee also decided to ask them to explain the incident within seven days.

They will be expelled if their explanation is not satisfactory, according to the proctor.