Islamic University suspends 5 expelled Chhatra League activists for torturing student

Islamic University has suspended five students, who were expelled by Bangladesh Chhatra League for their involvement in torturing and humiliating a fresher at a dormitory.
The university’s disciplinary committee decided to suspend the five in a meeting presided over by Vice-Chancellor Sheikh Abdus Salam on Saturday, Proctor Shahadat Hossain said.
The five suspended students are Sanjida Antora Chowdhury, who was a vice-president of the BCL’s Islamic University unit, and her associates Tabassum Islam, Mawabia Jahan, Ishrat Jahan Mimi, and Halima Akhtar Urmi.
The committee also decided to ask them to explain the incident within seven days.
They will be expelled if their explanation is not satisfactory, according to the proctor.
Sanjida and her associates have been accused of locking a first-year student in a room at Desratna Sheikh Hasina Hall and abusing her physically for nearly four hours from around midnight on Feb 12.
The victim said the Chhatra League leaders also undressed her and filmed her in that state. In addition to the physical and mental torture, they also threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to anyone.
The university investigated the incident following a High Court order and banned the five students from the residential halls.
Chhatra League expelled the leaders from the organisation following a separate investigation.