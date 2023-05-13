Cyclone forces Shah Amanat Airport in Chattogram to suspend flight operations

The suspension will be in effect until further notice, Tasneem said.

Chattogram seaport raised its alert to the highest level.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kilometres of the storm centre is about 140 kilometres per hour, rising to 160 kph, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a special bulletin.

The cyclone was 855-930 kilometres from the ports, hurtling towards Cox’s Bazar. It is likely to intensify further and make landfall on Sunday.