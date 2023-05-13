Cyclone forces Shah Amanat Airport in Chattogram to suspend flight operations

Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram has announced suspension of flight operations starting at 6am on Saturday with very severe cyclone Mocha moving towards the coasts.
The airport’s Manager Wing Commander Tasneem Hasan confirmed the development to http://bdnews24.com on Friday night after the Met Office raised the storm warning to great danger signal No. 8.
The suspension will be in effect until further notice, Tasneem said.
Chattogram seaport raised its alert to the highest level.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kilometres of the storm centre is about 140 kilometres per hour, rising to 160 kph, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a special bulletin.
The cyclone was 855-930 kilometres from the ports, hurtling towards Cox’s Bazar. It is likely to intensify further and make landfall on Sunday.