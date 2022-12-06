No gas for 12 hours in Dhaka's Gulshan, Banani Wednesday

Gas supply to a vast area from Tejgaon to Notun Bazar in Dhaka will be turned off for 12 hours on Wednesday due to emergency repair work. Supply disruptions will affect Gulshan and Banani as well.

The outage will start at 1 pm, the state gas transmission and distribution company Titas said on Tuesday.

The outage will also affect customers in the Mohakhali, Badda and Khilbari Tek areas, Titas said. The gas pressure will be low in the surrounding areas.