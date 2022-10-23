Suspended DIG Bazlur sentenced to 5 years in jail for accumulating illegal wealth

The charges in the case were submitted to the court on Aug 26, 2020. Bazlur was indicted on Oct 22 of that year.



Bazlur bought a 2,961-square-foot apartment in the under-construction Rupayan Housing Estate and paid Tk 30.8 million for it. No valid source of income was shown for the funds.



No information about the purchase of the apartment was present in his income tax documents either.



Bazlur, a member of the 1993 batch of the prison cadre, was on duty at the Department of Prison in Dhaka.