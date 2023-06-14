Two dead after motorcycles collide head-on in Munshiganj

Two people have died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Munshiganj's Sreenagar Upazila.

Three others were injured in the incident that occurred on the Sreenagar-Dohar bypass road in Jushurgaon around 10 pm on Tuesday, according to Aminul Islam, chief of Sreenagar Police Station.

Md Yasin, a 23-year-old shop-owner, and his 18-year-old employee Simon were killed in the collision.

Meanwhile, Ratul, 25, Fardin, 18, and Joy, 19, were injured.