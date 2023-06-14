Two dead after motorcycles collide head-on in Munshiganj

    বাংলা

    Munshiganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 June 2023, 04:59 AM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 04:59 AM

    Two people have died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Munshiganj's Sreenagar Upazila.

    Three others were injured in the incident that occurred on the Sreenagar-Dohar bypass road in Jushurgaon around 10 pm on Tuesday, according to Aminul Islam, chief of Sreenagar Police Station.

    Md Yasin, a 23-year-old shop-owner, and his 18-year-old employee Simon were killed in the collision.

    Meanwhile, Ratul, 25, Fardin, 18, and Joy, 19, were injured.

    One of the motorcycles involved in the collision had three riders, while the other had two, police said.

    After the incident, locals rushed the victims to the Upazila Health Complex where Yasin was declared dead. Simon was transferred to a hospital in Dhaka, but he died on the way.

    Ratul, Fardin and Joy were released after receiving first aid.

    Police were called to the scene of the accident, but have yet to receive a complaint over the matter, said Aminul.

